Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The festival of lights was celebrated at the school. The whole school wore a festive look with earthen lamps and rangoli colours. Senior students had competitions in Diwali corner decoration, toran-making and diya-making with eco-friendly products. The inter-house rangoli competition was won by Aravalli House. Other activities included PowerPoint presentations on the ‘Significance of Diwali’ and class teachers’ talks to sensitise the students to the ill-effects of bursting crackers. The NSS Wing took out a rally in nearby residential areas as a part of the ‘Say no to crackers’ campaign. Classes VI and VII presented a vibrant morning assembly to spread festive cheer and advocate the message of a green Diwali. Principal Vijaya Sidhu extended Diwali greetings to the staff and students and appreciated their efforts in spreading the message of a safe Diwali.