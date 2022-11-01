Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Students of Class XI to XII of the school presented an inspiring morning assembly to mark the International Day for Eradication of Poverty. The students, in their efforts to spread awareness regarding the fight against poverty, showcased lessons, problems and potential solutions associated with poverty. Children projected the evils of poverty through speeches in Hindi and English. Mantaran elaborated on the causes of poverty. Jaskaran spoke about the increasing rate of poverty in India through a graphical representation. Saloni gave a speech highlighting various programmes initiated by the Government of India for removal of poverty. Divyanshi presented some facts regarding the effectiveness of poverty reducing programmes and how certain disparities still persist. Sanjana presented a speech in Hindi highlighting effectiveness of anti-poverty programmes in rural India. The special assembly on Anti-Poverty Day encouraged the children to make their own efforts to help in curbing the problem of poverty.