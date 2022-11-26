Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The senior wing of the school staged a presentation on the theme of ‘Swachh Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. A bilingual skit titled ‘Swachh Bharat Ek Khoj’ was enacted by students highlighting the various ways in which the environment is polluted by people’s daily activities. Different scenes showcasing places such as residential areas, market places and restaurants depicted how people are indifferent to their surroundings and remain unmindful of the ill-effects of littering. Students emphasised on the theme of ‘Swachhata’ by outlining ways to sorting and disposing garbage properly. The programme concluded with the school choir singing a melodious song ‘Miljul kar safal karen hum’ to motivate everyone to participate actively in the cleanliness campaign. Principal Vijaya Sidhu addressed the staff and students on the importance of commitment to the Swachh Bharat mission.
