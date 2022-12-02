Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Students supported NGO Yuvasatta in the 'Joy of Giving' campaign. New woollens were collected for the children of Kashmir and Ladakh. Woollens were neatly packed by students who delivered cartons to the collection centre from where the Army trucks were flagged off to the destination. Students also sent 'Thank you' cards for the soldiers. They also spent time with the elderly at the Senior Citizen Home and the Institution for the Blind.
