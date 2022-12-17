Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The pre-Primary wing celebrated its Annual Function 'Winter Fiesta-2022'. Over 300 students participated in the function. The event was initiated with the welcome of chief guest Hardeep Singh Anant, executive director, management cluster, Chandigarh University. Tiny tots showcased their talent through colourful dances and rhymes. Young ones presented skits on football, hockey and cricket and instilled feelings of joy and vigour in the spectators with their foot-tapping dances. Kindergarten students celebrated unity in diversity. The event concluded with everyone being absorbed by the powerful enigma of Bhangra beats. Principal Vijaya Sidhu acknowledged the efforts of students and teachers for putting up a spectacular show. Teachers of the pre-Primary wing, decoration team and dance teachers were also felicitated.