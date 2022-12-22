Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The Pre-Primary and Primary Wing of Saint Soldier International School Sector 28 Chandigarh classes took a break from classes and enjoyed outdoor trips. The little ones of the Pre Primary Wing enjoyed their outing to the Japanese Garden, Sector 31, Chandigarh. They were excited by the beautiful sights and enjoyed their food and games amid the colourful surroundings. Class II kids had a fascinating day at the Rock Garden. The ongoing festivities for Shri Nek Chand's birthday celebrations added cheer to the visit. Class III had a fun-filled day at the Pinjore Gardens.