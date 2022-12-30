Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

To celebrate its 49th Founder’s Day, the school instituted a three-day Akhand Path on the school premises. The event witnessed the arrival of Guru Granth Sahib on the school campus. The school band gave a ceremonial welcome, while Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer, Principal Vijaya Sidhu along with students and teachers lined up along the path and showered petals to welcome and show their reverence. Melodious shabad kirtan was presented by students and teachers. The bhog of Akhand Path was solemnised as parents, students and school staff partook ‘Guru ka Langar’. It was a sacred occasion in which all prayed for the wellbeing of the school fraternity.