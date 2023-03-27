Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

PTM and Result Declaration Day was held at the school to mark the end of the academic session. Parents came with their wards to collect their results and certificates. They were satisfied with the progress of their children. Students were jubilant to be promoted to the next class. The school had a beautiful photograph booth for the students so that they could capture the memories of passing the examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...