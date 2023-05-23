Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The 11th Saint Soldier Football Tournament began on the school premises. The four-day tournament from May 17 to May 20 saw 14 teams from the Tricity showcasing their talent and sportsmanship. The Opening Ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer and Principal Vijaya Sidhu. The chief guest declared the 11th Saint Soldier Football tournament open. The first match of the tournament was won by Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, Chandigarh, against the children of R Kids School, Sector 42 Chandigarh, by 1-0. Daksh Thakur scored a goal for his team in the 24th minute. In another thrilling match, St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, was victorious over Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, by 3-1.The winning team strikers Aryan Bansal in the seventh minute, Arnav Sharma in the ninth minute and Harshit Malik in the 18th minute scored goals for their team. The lone goal for Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, was scored by Yash as a penalty shootout in the 30th minute. Oakridge International School, Mohali, suffered a loss of 1-0 from their fellow rival Saint Xavier's Senior Secondary School Sector 44, Chandigarh. Gurkanwar scored a goal for his team in the 30th minute. St John's High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, won the match by 3-0 against Sacred Souls' School, Gharuan, Mohali. Kabir Kalia scored two goals in the 11th and 22nd minute while Madhav also scored, a goal, respectively. In the fifth match of the day, Saint Soldier International Convent School, Phase VII, Mohali, beat Saupin's School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, by one goal. Jasgun scored the only goal for his team in the third minute.