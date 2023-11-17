Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Students brought laurels to the school by getting first position and running trophy in the 25th KJ Khosla Memorial Inter School Dance Competition ‘Abhivyakti - An Expression of Indian Culture’ held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. The criteria of judgement were theme, music, choreography, originality, costume, presentation overall dexterity and impact. The school dance team of Loveleen, Sarah (Class IV), Disha, Joya, Labhika and Vanshika (Class V) lifted the trophy with their vibrant Gondhal Dance performance, a vital aspect of traditional folk art from Maharashtra. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the efforts of the students and dance teacher Kavita Kumari.