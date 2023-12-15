Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The school conducted the annual sports day for classes III and IV. Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, Head of the Department of Education CDOE, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Dr Dinesh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Law, Panjab University Chandigarh, graced the occasion as chief guests along with School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer and Principal Vijaya Sidhu. The event started with a magnificent march past, followed by the oath and the traditional torch lighting ceremony. The highlights of the event were inter-section relays, track relays and the obstacle races specially tailored to foster sportsmanship and team work. Aerobics and Hula Hoop drill added vibrancy and joy to the atmosphere.
