Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a two-day CBSE capacity building programme on classroom management to promote effective teaching practices and learner-centred classrooms. The programme featured Dr Rubi Dalal, Head of the English Department at Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra, and Vega Sharma, a life coach and pedagogist specialising in early childhood education and social-emotional learning. Dr Dalal, an educationist and CBSE resource person with over 23 years of experience, shared insights into contemporary pedagogy, competency-based education, assessment and teacher development. Sharma highlighted inclusion, life skills, emotional well-being and positive teacher-student relationships. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the welcome and felicitation of the resource persons by the school principal. The interactive sessions encouraged teachers to reflect on their classroom practices and explore innovative strategies. The programme emphasised that effective classroom management extends beyond discipline to fostering mutual respect, responsibility, emotional security and meaningful student engagement. It concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the school's commitment to continuous professional development and quality education.
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