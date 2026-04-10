Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh, conducts orientation programme for parents

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, conducted an orientation programme for the parents of new students from Pre-Nursery to Class IX, with the objective of familiarising them with the institution’s vision, ethos, and academic framework. The session commenced with a warm welcome, followed by an insightful presentation highlighting the school’s vision and mission. Parents were introduced to the institution’s commitment to nurturing young minds through a balanced approach that integrates academic excellence, co-curricular engagement, and value-based education. Parents of the students of the pre-primary wing also had an informative workshop with paediatrician Dr Vikram Bedi and school counsellor Aadhshakti. The programme concluded with an interactive session where parents’ queries were addressed, reinforcing the school’s openness and commitment to collaborative growth.

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