Home / The School Tribune / Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh holds annual sports day

Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh holds annual sports day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
The school conducted the Annual Sports Day, a three-day event for classes III to V. School Chairman Ravinder Pal Singh Hayer presided over the event as the chief guest, while Adviser Vijaya Sidhu graced the occasion along with Principal Anisha Ghuman. A floral bouquet was presented to the Chairman as a token of respect and gratitude, followed by a formal welcome to all dignitaries, coordinators, teachers and students. The finals featured a series of exciting track and field events as well as a variety of races like 'Dress-Up Race', 'Hurdle Race', 'Skipping Rope', 'Three-Legged Race' and Obstacle Races. Each event saw enthusiastic participation and close finishes, reflecting the hard work and practice of the young athletes. Adding to the joy of the day were specially curated fun events such as a 'Book Balancing challenge' for class teachers of Classes III to V and a highly spirited 'Tug of War' between students and their class teachers, which drew loud cheers from the audience and highlighted the warm bond between students and staff. A formal felicitation ceremony was held in which winners of all races and competitive events were awarded medals and trophies by the dignitaries, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem, making it a memorable and inspiring day in the school calendar.

