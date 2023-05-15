Saint Soldier International School, Chd

An activity was organised at the school to mark the World Red Cross Day. The event aimed at instilling in children a sense of care towards society. The students of classes X to XII under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer, Manoj presented motivational speeches highlighting the work undertaken by the Red Cross Society during disasters and calamities. Discussions were held to plan community service to be undertaken by the school students during the course of the year. The students had also prepared placards and posters on the importance of first aid. They exhibited their support by wearing Red Cross badges. The activity concluded with a pledge by the students to initiate humanitarian activities by lending a helping hand.
