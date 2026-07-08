Saint Soldier International School organise cleanliness awareness drive

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, organised a cleanliness awareness drive to instil the values of hygiene, responsibility and environmental consciousness among students. The programme began with a cleanliness pledge, during which students and staff solemnly pledged to keep their surroundings clean, avoid littering and encourage others to adopt healthy sanitation practices. As part of the drive, students prepared creative and informative posters carrying impactful messages on cleanliness, waste segregation, recycling and the importance of maintaining a clean environment. The colourful posters were displayed across the school campus to spread awareness and inspire everyone to contribute towards a cleaner and healthier society. The activity encouraged students to understand that cleanliness is not merely a habit but a shared responsibility that helps build a healthier community and a better nation.

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