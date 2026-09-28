Saint Soldier International School organises inter-class competition on digital marketing

Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh, organised an inter-class competition on digital marketing for students of classes XI and XII. Teams presented interactive live product pitches and explored the role of artificial intelligence in advertising, promotion and modern marketing strategies. Class XII Commerce secured first position, with Roop Walia, Shreyansh Shukla and Arnav Khoond emerging as the winners. Class XI Commerce, represented by Naveen Kumar, Somya and Naman Aggarwal, secured second position, while Class XII Arts, represented by Pavit Singh and Parth, secured third position. The competition enhanced students’ marketing acumen, teamwork, presentation skills, creativity and innovative thinking.

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