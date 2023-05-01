Saint Soldier International School, Sec-28, Chandigarh

The Investiture Ceremony, marking the formation of a new Student Council for the present academic session was held at the school. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh, who was the chief guest, was accorded a welcome by the NCC contingent and the school band. With the rendition of Saraswati Vandana, the lamp was lit by the chief guest, Principal, and House Wardens. The momentous ceremony commenced with the march past of the newly elected Student Council led by School Head Boy Harjot Walia and Head Girl Bhavnoor Kaur. The cabinet members of the newly elected Student Council included Arnav Siag as Sports Head Boy and Simrat Kaur as Sports Head Girl. School Prefects Divyanshi, Bhavnoor, Kshitij and Gagandeep Singh proudly received their badges. House captains Tanvi, Riya, Akhil and Heymantveer held their House flags while Vice Captains Levish, Samarth, Avni and Udhav followed them. House Prefects Ishita, Aryan, Ishnoor, Aditi, Nikhil, Milan, Aanchal and Harshpreet marched briskly amidst the beats of the school band. Badges and sashes were conferred to the students as they donned the mantle of responsibility entrusted to them. Principal Vijaya Sidhu administered the oath of office to the council members.
