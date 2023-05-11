Saint Soldier International School, Sector- 28, Chandigarh

A career counselling session for Classes XI and XII was held at the school. Nakul Bhatnagar, Manager, Strategic Alliances of IDP Education, enlightened the students about various prospects of overseas education. Thestudents were informed about courses at various universities in the UK, USA, Australia and Canada. The informative session provided detailed information on scholarships, admission criteria, expenses on academics and cost of living. Guidance was also given for other exams like IELTS, TOFEL and GMAT. The event concluded with a question answer round in which students raised queries regarding admission process and career prospects.
