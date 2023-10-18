Saint Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chandigarh

The school organised an Inter-House Indigenous Games Competition for Class VIII to X. The game of ‘pithu’, which requires balancing of seven stones by a team, was played amidst much excitement and cheer. The traditional game was played to enable students to understand the value of playing simple games that promote social interaction and preserve culture as well. Traditional games are a fine example of activities that do not require any elaborate equipment. The final match saw Himalaya House emerging as the winner.