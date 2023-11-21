Saint Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Diwali during a special assembly presented by students of Class IX. The event was a vibrant showcase of talent and cultural diversity. Students took centre stage to convey the powerful message of the importance of celebrating a Green Diwali. Through poems, talks, dances and an engaging skit, they beautifully portrayed the significance of preserving the environment, while enjoying the festival of lights. Director Jagwinder Pal Singh graced the occasion. Principal Vijaya Sidhu addressed the students and extended her wishes for a joyous and safe Diwali, encouraging them to cherish the festive spirit while being cautious and responsible.

