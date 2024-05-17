Saint Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chandigarh

The school hosted Mother's Day celebration presented by Kindergarten students. The event was graced by the presence of School Principal, Anisha Ghuman. As the audience, the beautiful mothers of the children were in attendance. Students of the four Kindergarten sections took to the stage, presenting performances and celebrated the bond between mothers and children, a series of engaging games were organised for the mothers, including freeze dance, balloon dance, balancing games, and the popular hot potato game. Principal, Anisha Ghuman shared her thoughts on the significance of the celebration, more activities were also integrated into various classes across the school like card making, photo frame making, fridge magnet making and more ensuring that the spirit of gratitude and appreciation permeated throughout the campus.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.