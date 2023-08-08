Saint Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chd

A workshop on ‘Kindness to animals’ was conducted at the school by the Peedu’s People, a non-profit organisation dedicated to offering kindness and compassion to animals. The organisation conducted an interactive session to foster feelings of empathy among children towards animals. Inder Singh, in charge of the organisation, talked to the students about caring for animals and understanding their non-verbal language. He also showed a presentation on ‘Be a compassionate citizen’. His team had brought a dog with them to enable the students to make friends with it. Students learnt the value of taking care of pets as well as stray animals.