Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh

The school has been ranked No 1 in Chandigarh under the category ‘Improving Student Learning and Progress’ at the North India School Merit Awards 2026, organised by EducationToday. This remarkable recognition celebrates the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices, meaningful learning and the overall progress of its students. The award was presented at the North Educators’ Summit & North India School Merit Awards 2026, held at The Westin Gurgaon, in the presence of distinguished educators and leaders from across North India. Principal Anisha Ghuman and Administrative Officer Rachna Bhasin represented the school and received the award on behalf of the entire Saint Soldier family. The school will also be featured in EducationToday’s Premium Edition on ‘Best Schools in North India 2026’.
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