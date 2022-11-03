Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh

Annual Sports Day was held for Class VI and VII at the school. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the chief guest. The event commenced with the spectacular march past in tune with school band. This was followed by the oath-taking and torch-lighting ceremony. A spirited aerobics display, mass drills and obstacle races added vibrancy and cheer. Inter-house relays formed the highlight of the day. The Nilgiri House girls team of Class VI won the gold medal, while Aravalli House lifted the gold in Class VII. In the boys inter-house relays, the winning houses were Shiwalik and Nilgiri. In 100 m and 200 m races the gold medal winners were Kush Dhaiya, Aarushi, Surya, Sania Pandey, Ashwin Rao, Saanvi Kothari, Amit, Gurnoor in the different classes. Principal Vijaya Sidhu conveyed her appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and sportsman spirit of students.