Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh

The athletics team of the school won 34 medals — 11 gold, 17 silver and 6 bronze — at the Chandigarh North District Athletics Championship. The two-day meet, organised at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh, by the Athletics Association, Chandigarh, had around 1200 participants in stiff competition. The under-12 team bagged the gold in the 4x100 m relay race. First position holders in other events were Dheeraj (600m), Kush (100m), Sakshi (shot put), Harmanpreet and Harmandeep (javelin throw). The under-16 and under-14 teams secured silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the 4x100 m relay race. Dheeraj and Avneet bagged the second position in high jump and long jump. Principal Vijaya Sidhu felicitated the athletes in the morning assembly.