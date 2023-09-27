Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28 B, Chandigarh

The school collaborated with social worker Rinkle Kapoor to honour the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of brave Indian soldiers. Beautifully crafted gratitude cards made by students were presented to soldiers at the armed forces encampments in high altitude border areas. Students expressed their heartfelt appreciation and reverence towards the soldiers. Prior to this, an audio-visual presentation on the courageous lives of the forces guarding the nation’s frontiers was shown to the students.