Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh

The school resonated with the vibrant spirit of Baisakhi as the entire school came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The day was marked by a series of engaging activities and performances that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Students of Class VIII presented a special assembly on Baisakhi, which commenced with a heartfelt reflection on the significance of the day, followed by a news segment highlighting the importance of the festival in our culture. Students were enlightened with a talk on the historical and cultural significance of Baisakhi, setting the stage for the festivities ahead. Adding to the festive fervour, students presented a traditional song and a Punjabi poem titled ‘Ayi Vaisakhi Ayi’. The assembly concluded with a power-packed bhangra performance that had everyone tapping their feet in joyous celebration. A variety of other activities were also conducted across various classes. From decorating soft boards to engaging in creative competitions, every corner of the school resonated with the spirit of Baisakhi. The junior wing had a traditional dress competition.

