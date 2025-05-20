Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

DT
Tribune News Service
May 20, 2025
Students of the school have brought laurels to the institution with their outstanding performance in the CBSE Class XII and X board examinations. In Class XII, Yagya Srivastava topped the humanities stream with 96%, followed by Swiyyahdeep Kaur with 90.6%. In the medical stream, Bhumika secured an impressive 95%. The non-medical stream witnessed stellar results with Saloni Jindal at 95.2%, Lupita at 94.4%, Sehajpreet Singh at 94.2%, Shatrunjay Singh at 93.6%, Vishu Garg at 93%, Todarmal Basu at 92.4%, Harshpreet Kaur and Arshdeep Singh at 91.8% each, Prachi at 91.6% and Somya Sharma at 90.6%. In the commerce stream, Sukhpreet Singh scored 93%, while Naisha Verma achieved 90.2%. Class X students also delivered exceptional results. Jasmeh Singh and Richa topped with 96.6%. They were followed by Simarpreet Kaur with 95.8%, Pranav Tripathi at 95.6%, Harshdeep Dhiman and Aryan Sharma at 95.2%, Ridhi Aggarwal with 95%. Students who scored above 90% included Ritika Maurya at 94.8%, JapnamKaur and Vriti Chitkara with 94%, Aaks Chaudhary and Preeti with 92.8%, Gursehaj Singh with 92.4%, Kevin Singla and Angel with 92%, Chhavi at 91.8%, Ivan Pawariya with 91.6%, Somay at 91.4%, Aayush Raj and Anshu Siwach with 91.2%, Jasmeet Shergill with 91%, Anmol Kaur with 90.8%, Yashasvi with 90.6%, Deekshita with 90.2%, and Sehaj Preet Singh with 90%. Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the achievers.

