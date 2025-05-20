Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of the school have brought laurels to the institution with their outstanding performance in the CBSE Class XII and X board examinations. In Class XII, Yagya Srivastava topped the humanities stream with 96%, followed by Swiyyahdeep Kaur with 90.6%. In the medical stream, Bhumika secured an impressive 95%. The non-medical stream witnessed stellar results with Saloni Jindal at 95.2%, Lupita at 94.4%, Sehajpreet Singh at 94.2%, Shatrunjay Singh at 93.6%, Vishu Garg at 93%, Todarmal Basu at 92.4%, Harshpreet Kaur and Arshdeep Singh at 91.8% each, Prachi at 91.6% and Somya Sharma at 90.6%. In the commerce stream, Sukhpreet Singh scored 93%, while Naisha Verma achieved 90.2%. Class X students also delivered exceptional results. Jasmeh Singh and Richa topped with 96.6%. They were followed by Simarpreet Kaur with 95.8%, Pranav Tripathi at 95.6%, Harshdeep Dhiman and Aryan Sharma at 95.2%, Ridhi Aggarwal with 95%. Students who scored above 90% included Ritika Maurya at 94.8%, JapnamKaur and Vriti Chitkara with 94%, Aaks Chaudhary and Preeti with 92.8%, Gursehaj Singh with 92.4%, Kevin Singla and Angel with 92%, Chhavi at 91.8%, Ivan Pawariya with 91.6%, Somay at 91.4%, Aayush Raj and Anshu Siwach with 91.2%, Jasmeet Shergill with 91%, Anmol Kaur with 90.8%, Yashasvi with 90.6%, Deekshita with 90.2%, and Sehaj Preet Singh with 90%. Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the achievers.
