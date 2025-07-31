Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school was felicitated by the Chandigarh Athletics Association for achieving the milestone of maximum participation in state-level Athletics Championships over the past four years. Jaspinder Singh, Secretary of the Chandigarh Athletics Association and Competition Director (North India) for the Athletic Federation of India, presented the award to school Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer in recognition of his leadership and unwavering support for promoting athletics at the school. A memento was also presented to Surinder Pal Singh, the school’s athletics coach, for his exceptional guidance and dedication towards training the students. The recognition stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. The school has won multiple medals over the years across all age categories from U-10 to U-18. The athletics team has also represented Chandigarh at North Zone and National Athletics Meet. The event was also attended by Raj Kumar Anand and Anil Datta, senior members of the Chandigarh Athletic Association. Principal Anisha Ghuman appreciated the school Athletic Team and Coach for their outstanding contribution in achieving honour and glory.

Advertisement