Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual day function ‘Colours of Life 2022’ for the primary wing with a rainbow of colourful activities. The chief guest was Himanshu Jain, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab. School Chairman, Ravinder Pal Singh Hayer, Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer and Principal Vijaya Sidhu were also present. The programme commenced with the lighting of traditional lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries present on the stage. Students brilliantly executed skits on the theme of ‘Five elements of nature’ and ‘Healthy diet and exercise’. A colourful ‘Welcome Dance’ by Class I set the tone for the vibrant morning. This was followed by a skit performed by Class II on promoting a healthy lifestyle through exercise and a balanced diet. Dance was also extolled as a means of exercise with presentations of energetic Rajasthani and Punjabi dances. Students also performed a dance drama on the ‘Five elements in nature’ and the need for their conservation. The happy gathering of proud parents watching the little ones perform on stage added cheer to the occasion.