Saint Soldier International School Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the spirit of unity on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The day commenced with the customary unfurling of the National Flag by the chief guest, Chairman Ravinder Pal Singh Hayer, followed by a rendition of the National Anthem. Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the guest of honour. A speech was delivered by Prisha of Class VII. Arnav of Class VII mesmerised the audience with the soulful song “Sandese aate hain”. Prisha of Class VI recited an English poem and Dhairya, Panav and Sanyam from Class VII presented a beautiful Hindi poem. A group song by students of Class VII filled the atmosphere with respect and pride for the nation. Principal Vijaya Sidhu extended Republic Day greetings to all.