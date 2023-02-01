Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of Classes VI to XII witnessed the live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein the Prime Minister enlightened students in a friendly manner. This interaction helped students in release exam-related stress. Students were guided on how to focus on studies without being distracted by social media. Students and teachers were greatly inspired by this session.
