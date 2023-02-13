Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school organised a farewell function for Class XII students, wherein students of Class XI welcomed their seniors by showering flower petals, symbolising their love and appreciation. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the guest of honour on the occasion. The function included fun games and activities for Class XII students as they reminisced about the time spent in school and the bonds that they had formed. A bhangra performance by Class XI students spread a wave of energy in the crowd. After that, a question-answer round was held, which was judged by teachers Nazreen and Shikha. It allowed the students to showcase their knowledge and wit. Students were judged for the coveted titles of the year. As the celebration came to an end, Principal Vijaya Sidhu gave away the titles to the students with a sash and bouquet. Shivang Jaswal and Saloni Rana were adjudged as Mr and Miss SSIS. Priyanshu and Zawiya Anant won the title of Mr and Miss Personality. Shaksham and Sargun grabbed the title of Mr Confident and Miss Confident. Jashandeep Singh and Vidhi received the title of Mr and Miss Charming, respectively. The event concluded with lunch and dance.