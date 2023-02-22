Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of the pre-primary and primary wing of the school brought laurels to the school by winning prizes in an inter-school competition conducted by Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27, Chandigarh. In the 'Budding Storyteller' category, Sarah Khajuria of Class III won the first prize where she narrated the fairytale of Rapunzel. Kavya Bansal from Class KG won the second prize in the "Show and Tell" category with her innovative attire and narrative on nature. In the solo dance category, Parivritty Tiwari of Class II got the second prize by performing a fusion dance combining a variety of dresses and dancing styles. Tanush Sharma of Nursery recited a poem on environment. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.
