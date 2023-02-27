Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

A yoga session was conducted at the school for students of Classes VI and VII. The session was presided by Roshan Lal, yoga instructor and coordinator of Ayush project under the Ministry of Ayush for School Health Yoga Programme. The aim of the session was to make students aware of the importance of a healthy morning routine with the help of yoga. The resource person briefed the students on different asanas along with their benefits for improving the immune system, digestive system and overall health. Tadasana, parvatasana, katti chakra asana, vajarasana were some of the asanas performed. Breathing exercises were also performed under the instructor's guidance.
