Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Annual Sports Day for students of classes III, IV and V was held at the school. The students displayed athletic talent by participating in various track-and-field events. In the 100 m race, girl athletes Tanveer Kaur of Class III, Bhavya of Class IV and Aakriti from Class V proved their physical agility by winning gold medals. In the boys’ category, Navdeep Singh of Class III, Gurjashan Singh of Class IV and Dhruv of Class V came out as winners. In the inter-class relay race for boys, Class III B bagged the winning position, while Class III D and C boys were announced second and third position holders. The girls of Class III D, III B and III C excelled in the relay race by winning first, second and third positions, respectively. In the girls’ category in the relay race. Class IV C, IV B and IVA were felicitated with gold, silver and bronze medals and in relay race for boys, Class IV A, IV C and IV D pocketed the medals. The students of Class V took part in the ‘Pass the Ball’ race enthusiastically by crossing various hurdles. The girls of Class VA, V B and V C won the top three positions and the boys of Class V C, V D and V B won the medals. The eventful day concluded with the rendition of the national anthem by everyone present.
