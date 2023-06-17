Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

A visit to Vatika, a special school for deaf and dumb children in Chandigarh, was arranged under the community service programme for Class VII. The visit was to show and teach students that any kind of disability could not stop one from learning. Strong willpower and determination to do something could help to face all challenges. A group of 30 students along with teachers Shallu and Ridhi visited the special school. The staff of the school extended greetings and took them for a tour of the school which had well-equipped classrooms and labs. At first, the students saw the senior students working on computers with the help of sign language from a trained teacher. Then the students saw, for the first time, the usage and importance of sign language. The staff taught A-Z alphabets in sign language to the students, which further helped them to introduce themselves to the special students. The students noted that the children of Vatika were doing their work themselves. They also observed their vocational classes. Finally they distributed biscuits to the special children as a token of love.