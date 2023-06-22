Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

International Yoga Day focusing on promoting the significance of yoga and its benefits for physical and mental well-being was observed at the school. The event saw active participation from students, parents, and teachers, creating a positive and energetic atmosphere. One of the main activities of the day was a collective performance of yoga asanas. Students, accompanied by their parents and teachers, gathered at the school and performed different asanas under the guidance of the school yoga teacher Rajveer. This activity provided a firsthand experience of the physical and mental benefits of yoga. Before commencing the asanas, all participants took a pledge to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage the incorporation of yoga into daily routines for overall well-being. An online yoga session was conducted for students at home with the series of videos on yoga asanas.