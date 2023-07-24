Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav by organising a series of activities. Students of Class IX presented a thought-provoking special assembly that featured speeches, poems and an enthralling street play. The students showcased their understanding of the significance of trees and the urgent need for their preservation. A group discussion was conducted in Class X, encouraging students to delve deeper into the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance and combating climate change. Students also composed poems dedicated to Vanmahotsav, showcasing their poetic talents and reinforcing the importance of environmental conservation. Junior students made a herbarium using dried flowers and leaves and also participated in seed germination activity.
