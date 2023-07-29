Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Class XII students of the school brought laurels to the institute with their brilliant performance at ‘Coalesce 2023’, the business, science and humanities competition hosted by St John’s High School, Chandigarh. The quiz team of Suyash, Somya and Divya lifted the winner’s trophy in the Inter-School Science Quiz, which was a test of scientific knowledge, problem solving skills and general awareness. Class XII commerce students Harjot and Bhavnoor won the winner’s title in the Shark Tank Competition by presenting their innovative business idea and showcasing their entrepreneurial skills as well as understanding of business concepts. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the students and teachers for their sincere efforts.