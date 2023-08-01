Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kargil Victory Day was celebrated at the school with a number of events highlighting the valour of the Indian armed forces. Students of Class VII presented a special morning assembly, which included recitation of patriotic poems and speeches narrating the heroic tales of soldiers in the battlefield. A short skit was also presented, portraying the pride felt by brave soldiers’ families. The NSS Wing organised documentary screenings for senior classes to highlight the events of the Kargil war. Social worker Rinkle Kapoor gave a memorable audio-visual presentation to the students to make them aware of the lives of Indian soldiers, guarding the country’s frontiers. She also motivated the students to honour the bravery of the Indian armed forces.
