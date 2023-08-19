Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Independence Day celebration at the school resonated with the spirit of unity and patriotism as staff and students came together for a joyous celebration. The morning commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by school Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer. All present sang the national anthem together. A brisk NCC drill, led by the Girls NCC Wing, marked the vibrant spirit of the day. This was followed by role plays on freedom fighters, poems in praise of the motherland, melodious songs and dances with colours of saffron, white and green that suffused the stage. Principal Vijaya Sidhu extended warm greetings to all and commended the combined efforts of the students and staff in celebrating Independence Day.