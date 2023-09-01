Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school conducted a one-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on the National Education Policy 2020. The resource persons were Kavita Chatterjee Das, former Principal of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and Dr Vibha Ray, Principal, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector-8, Chandigarh. Their extensive experience and profound insights proved to be invaluable assets that enriched the discussions and activities throughout the programme. Principal Vijaya Sidhu thanked the resource persons and participating teachers for their valuable inputs.

#CBSE