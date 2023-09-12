Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. A cultural extravaganza was organised by students to appreciate and thank the teachers. The programme started with a warm welcome extended to the School Director, Principal and all teachers. An inspiring speech by Udbhav of Class X set the tone for the celebration. A series of mesmerising musical performances were presented by students of Class VIII to XII. The celebration ended with a heartfelt gratitude speech delivered by Avni of Class X to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the teachers. Principal Vijaya Sidhu shared some inspiring words, highlighting the invaluable role that teachers play in shaping the future of their students. The Junior Wing of the school also joined in the festivities by creating personalised cards for their teachers, making them feel truly special and valued. The Science Department of the school organising various games and activities for the teachers. The teachers were treated to a delightful lunch outing.