Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Class VIII students of the school had an exciting and informative visit to the Radio Mirchi-98.3 studio at Industrial Area, Chandigarh. They met Radio Jockeys Kunal, Omika and Manisha and exchanged their thoughts in the conference room. Then RJ Kunal led them to his studio where he showed the technicalities of the modern recording system and recorded their entertaining conversation which was later broadcast on his radio channel. In the telecast he asked students about their hobbies, favourite subjects and teachers. The students enjoyed the question answer session and the wonderful experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...