Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Class VIII students of the school had an exciting and informative visit to the Radio Mirchi-98.3 studio at Industrial Area, Chandigarh. They met Radio Jockeys Kunal, Omika and Manisha and exchanged their thoughts in the conference room. Then RJ Kunal led them to his studio where he showed the technicalities of the modern recording system and recorded their entertaining conversation which was later broadcast on his radio channel. In the telecast he asked students about their hobbies, favourite subjects and teachers. The students enjoyed the question answer session and the wonderful experience.