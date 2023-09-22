Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28 Chandigarh

The Computer Department of the school organized an informative session on ‘Cuber security and awareness’ conducted by the Cuber Crime Department, Chandigarh Police, for students of Class VIII. Vikas Sangwan was the resource person for the session. An informative presentation, which included details on multiple scams and frauds that take place along with the tips to prevent such incidents was shown to students. This included the use of strong passwords, social media privacy, logging out from bank account applications, not using public wi-fi, etc. Students interacted with the resource person. Helpline numbers 1930 and 112 were shared with the students and they were guided on how to register Cuber crime complaints on their own.