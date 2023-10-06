Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Shelly Chandel, a Class X student of the school, will represent Chandigarh at the National Science Seminar, to be organised by the National Council of Science Museums, Union Ministry of Culture. The event will be held on October 12 at the National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The objective of this nationwide annual event is to inculcate a spirit of scientific enquiry and analytical thinking in the minds of young students. This year’s theme, ‘Millets – A super food or a diet fad?’ has been selected by a distinguished panel of scientists for its topical interest and relevance. Emerging as the winner of the State Science Seminar held at the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Sector 32, Chandigarh, Shelly Chandel competed with high school students in the city by giving a brilliant presentation on the theme of millets and answering questions posed by a panel of judges. Principal Vijaya Sidhu conveyed her deep appreciation to Shelly Chandel and the dedicated teachers who assisted in her preparation.