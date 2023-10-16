Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school, serving as one of the lead collaborators of CBSE Hub schools, partnered with the CBSE to organise a Sensitisation Programme on Financial Literacy for teachers. The event aimed to empower teachers from various participating schools with essential knowledge about various investments and their potential benefits. The participating schools from Chandigarh were Government High School, Sector 28 C, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29 A, Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29 C, Government Model High School, Sector 29 A, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 28 D and the host school. Parveen Kumar and Tarun Sharma, prominent financial experts, served as the CBSE resource persons for the workshop. Their expertise and experience provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of investments, helping them grasp the opportunities available in this domain. During the workshop, participants had the opportunity to delve into various aspects of investments, including risk assessment, portfolio diversification, and long-term financial planning.
