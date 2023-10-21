Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school participated in Savlon Hand Wash Activity, aimed to promote essential hygiene practices among students. Anuj, Operations In charge of the Savlon Swasth Mission, engaged the little ones in this fun session and commenced with a crucial message about the importance of handwashing in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Students were not only told about this vital aspect of personal hygiene but also shown informative videos on
hand hygiene education, making learning an interactive and engaging experience. The children were asked questions related to hand hygiene. Those who answered correctly were rewarded.
